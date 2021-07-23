South Africa: Pick N Pay CEO and Alcohol Sector Urge President Ramaphosa to End the Booze Ban

22 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

'Lifting the ban will be widely welcomed across the country as a positive and responsible step forward in our recovery from the events of last week.'

Pieter Boone, the CEO of grocery chain Pick n Pay, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the booze ban, noting that "many independent shopkeepers... will not survive another prolonged ban". Lifting prohibition will also presumably help Pick n Pay's bottom line. Boone's comments were echoed by the wider alcohol industry, which said the loss to SA's GDP before the looting was almost R65-billion and counting.

Boone made the comments in a statement on Thursday after visiting stores in Gauteng and KZN that were damaged by the looting unleashed after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

"Speaking to franchisees and independent traders in the affected areas, I firmly believe that it is time now for the president to announce a lifting of the ban on liquor sales," Boone said in the statement.

"We have hopefully passed the peak of the Covid-19 third wave. In normal times, many independent shopkeepers depend on responsible liquor sales to sustain their businesses, and will...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

