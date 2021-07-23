Nigeria: The Arrest of Sunday Igboho

23 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Eddy Odivwri

Twenty days after his Ibadan home was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic last Sunday, as he was about fleeing to Germany along with his wife. He was de-boarded from the Germany-bound plane.

He had been under the searchlight of security operatives in Nigeria, for calling for Yoruba Nation. He is being accused of a separatist tendency.

His lawyers had indicated that they had filed for asylum for him before his arrest.

With his arrest, it is assumed that the two main "troublemakers"--Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho have been tamed and caged; the one arrested in Kenya and the other in Cotonou.

What that means is that the government has the capacity to trace and track down anyone troubling the peace of the nation. So the question is : If the government can show such security dexterity that stretches even beyond this country, and make a good success of it, why has it been difficult tracking gown the bandits that have been harassing and even killing our people all over the country?

After the fiesta of kidnapping school children, the bandits have now scaled up to kidnapping traditional rulers, even from their palaces. Last Wednesday, the mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State government, was kidnapped, for the second time. What device or skilled instrumentations is being used to track down ethnic agitators even outside the country, that doesn't work for crass criminals in Nigeria? Or is the rumour that government knows those behind these acts of banditry to be believed?

Let what is good for the goose be made good also for the ganders. Nigerians are tired of these double standards in every matter.

