Nigeria: Police Confirms Killing of Five Villagers By Gunmen in Nasarawa

23 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of five villagers in a particular compound at Gidan Sule village in Keana Local Goverment Area of the state in the early hours of yesterday.

The killings were confirmed in a press statement that was issued in Lafia by the the Nasarawa State Police Command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. Ramhan Nansel.

Nansel said that "on 21/7/2021 at about 23.00 hrs, information was received that unknown gun men, while shooting sporadically, attacked a particular compound at Gidan Sule Village along Lafia- Makurdi Road.

"Upon receipt of the information, a detachment of police personnel comprising of the Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit, vigilante and hunters, with support from the military were immediately deployed to the area where the attackers were repelled."

He stated that four corpses were recovered at the scene, while three injured victims were rescued and rushed to Odumu Hospital for medical attention; one person later died while receiving treatment at the same hospital.

"Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State, Bola Longe, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, has deployed additional police personnel led by Area Commander Awe, ACP. Dankwano D. Wilson, to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

"The Commissioner of Police hereby condoles with the families of the deceased and assured that the police command is doing everything humanly possible to arrest and bring to book the perpetrators of the act," Nansel said.

He also re-echoed the police command's assurance to the public of its commitment in the fight every form of criminality in the state and called on members of the public to give the police useful information.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia, the President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Mr. Peter Ahemba, linked the unprovoked attack on his kinsmen to suspected Fulani herdsmen who retaliated an attack on them (Fulani herdsmen) in Benue State on Tiv people of Nasarawa State.

Ahemba said that he has been talking with the Nasarawa State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Nigeria (MACBAN) to bring to book culprits involved in the unprovoked killings.

