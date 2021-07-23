South Africa: Cape Town Transport's Day Zero - We Are More Than Just 2 Percent of Budget Spend

analysis

Monday 19 July, when Cape Town's society in motion ground to a halt, was our public transport day zero -- a painfully obvious and inevitable outcome of a poorly considered transport system.

Kirsten Wilkins is the managing director of Open Streets Cape Town.

With reference to the opinion piece by DA Councillor Mikhail Manuel published by Daily Maverick.

We appreciate this as the first considered political statement published on the City of Cape Town transport crisis and its acknowledgement of the more complex systemic issues that beleaguer transport in our city. This is beyond the visible and traumatic taxi-related violence experienced by those who call Cape Town home.

Our partners and colleagues who advocate for innovative, community-led and just mobility solutions will understand too well that the physical transport network, the shared public spaces through which mobility modes move and the regulatory structures that seek to control these networks are as fragile as they are interconnected.

It is as problematic to single out the taxi industry as one amorphous thuggish element as it is to separate that complex mobility mode from an integrated understanding of urban transport. Similarly, to solve an issue occurring at the present time without recognising the...