Kenya: Prison Warder Arrested in Kisii for Detonating a Teargas at a Bar

22 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — A prison warder attached to Kendu Bay main prison was on Thursday detained at the Kenyenya Police Station for allegedly causing disturbance at a local restaurant by detonating a teargas.

The suspect is said to have dropped an object which exploded after the owner of the restaurant declined to open for him past curfew hours.

According to Sospeter Moguri who reported the matter, the suspect first knocked the main door of the restaurant demanding to be allowed in, despite the restaurant having been closed due to curfew rules.

The suspect is then said to have threatened to drop something if the owner of the restaurant couldn't open the door.

"When the reportee asked him to stop making noise he dropped an object beside the tarmac road which exploded causing tension in the restaurant," reads a police report seen by Capital FM News.

Officers from Magena police station who visited the scene arrested the suspect and recovered a teargas canister.

The suspect is also said to have turned violent and resisted to be placed in custody but was later restrained and his personal vehicle also detained.

