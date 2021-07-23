Zimbabwe: Achiever Awards Founder Hopes for Young Female Successor

The Zimbabwe Achiever Awards (ZAA) founder and chairperson, Conrad Mwanza has expressed hopes for a young female to take over from him when he steps down from his post.

Mwanza earlier this month announced he would be stepping down from his role as the prestigious awards chief executive, a post he has occupied for the past decade.

He was speaking at online nominees dubbed: "The Big Reveal" for the ZAA United Kingdom 10th Anniversary Awards ceremony which will be held on 11 September.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mwanza said plans to select the new ZAA were already underway and pinned his hopes on a younger female to take over the leadership role.

"My hope is that the ZAA legacy will continue celebrating our people and their achievements. I have been on the hunt on who will become the chief executive officer and the announcement will be done in due course," he said.

"I want to encourage women leadership and hope the next person to take over will be a lady, a much younger person."

He added that while he had faced a myriad of challenges, however, as chairperson of the ZAA, the job had been fulfilling.

"It has been a good experience, it really opened my eyes in terms of how as a country we could do very well if we were to put our political views on one side and not be fragmented.

"The experience has been that of being proud of my country, what my fellow countrymen are achieving in the USA, Canada, and Australia. You have to navigate your way around relationships and our sometimes polarised community.

"It has been a very fulfilling task that also had its stormy times, but I would not swap it for anything else."

The ZAA was founded in 2010 to celebrate Zimbabweans across the world with outstanding achievements in arts, business, sport, community, and innovation.