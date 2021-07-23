Zimbabwe: Five Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes On Lake Kariba

At least five people are feared dead, while three others were rescued, after a ferry capsized on Lake Kariba, early Friday morning.

Of the three survivors, two are believed to be Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers.

Sources including a Kariba fisherman, Chenjerai Zambezi told NewZimbabwe.com, the boat, which was carrying passengers and goods from Nyaodza fishing camp to Nyamhunga township in the resort.

He said it sank due to suspected overloading at around 4 am.

Zambezi added the boat had eight passengers on board, and of these five were still missing and believed to have drowned.

Illegal ferries are the sole means of transport for commuters between Kariba Town and the many islands along the iconic Lake Kariba, arguably the world's largest inland water reservoir.

NewZimbabwe.com is seeking for official comment from the police.