Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 184 New Cases, Discharges 32

23 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded additional 184 COVID-19 infections as of July 22.

The NCDC made this known on its website on Friday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate a decrease from the 238 cases announced a day earlier.

It stated that the 184 additional new cases were reported from seven states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

"Lagos State where a majority of the cases were picked on Thursday reported 124, Rivers registered 27, Sokoto announced 9; while the FCT and Oyo recorded 8 and 6 each.

"Amongst others were; Ekiti announced 5, Delta reported 4, while Plateau recorded 1," the NCDC said.

It noted that Wednesday's report included zero cases from Rivers, Osun, Ondo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, and Nasarawa states.

The NCDC noted that the country's confirmed COVID-19 cases were now 170,306 as of July 22.

The public health agency said the country's active cases stood at over 3000, as of July 22

It stated that 31 people who had recovered from the disease had been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The public health agency added that, till date, 164,772 recoveries had been recorded nationwide in 36 states and the FCT.

The agency said the country had also tested more than 2.4 million samples for the virus out of its 200 million population.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2 continued to coordinate the national response activities.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X