The fate of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) could be in Deputy President William Ruto's hands.

Today, Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper and Ford-Kenya will hold a joint Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi to begin the dissolution of Nasa to pave way for the formation of One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

The statutory coalition agreement states that if three member parties formally withdraw from the alliance, whose other affiliate parties are ODM and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), it's dissolved.