Zimbabwe: Govt Welcomes Citizens Deported From UK

FOURTEEN Zimbabwean deportees who arrived from the United Kingdom (UK) and were subsequently taken to a Covid-19 quarantine facility will be integrated back into their communities and offered the same opportunities as everyone else, Government spokesperson Mr Nick Mangwana said.

The Zimbabweans, some of whom have criminal records, touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday morning and were immediately whisked to the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZiPAM) in Darwendale for Covid-19 testing and quarantine.

"We welcome these fellow citizens home. They will be safe and the same opportunities availed to everyone else will be available to them.

"They have been taken to ZIPAM. They will have Covid-19 tests and be quarantined for 10 days. After being Covid-19 cleared they will join their families and communities," said Mr Mangwana, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

The deportation, the first in decades from the UK, confirms that under the Second Republic the country is now a safe destination after the two countries met on June 23 and agreed on a deal for the safe return of the Zimbabwean nationals.

Initially, the British government was expected to deport 50 Zimbabweans, but some raised objections with the courts and were allowed to appeal, while some were allegedly affected by Covid-19 in some detention centres.

Under the UK Borders Act 2007, they are required by the law to issue a deportation order for a foreign national who has received a custodial sentence of at least 12 months, unless an exception applies.

Deportation of foreign criminals is subject to several exceptions, including the European Convention on Human Rights or the UK's obligations under the Refugee Convention.

All those deported have been provided with the opportunity to raise claims including asylum and human rights claims before their deportation.

Individuals are only returned to their country of origin when the Home Office, or where applicable the courts deem it is safe to do so. By definition, they do not need protection and are not at risk of return.

Each assessment is made against the background of the latest available country of origin information and relevant case law.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said only 14 deportees arrived out of the expected number.

"The number is now down to 14 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in some detention centres. Some also successfully raised last-minute objections with the courts and were allowed to appeal their deportations due to what they say changed circumstances," said Mr Mugejo.

Any country in the world has a right to deport any foreigner from its country. The advent of Covid-19 had slowed down involuntary repatriations.

Those affected are involuntary returnees who have exhausted the administrative and legal procedures and have lost the legal right to remain in that country.

In the case of voluntary returns, the UK Government is offering support through various programmes for reintegration back into the community in co-operation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The deportees expressed mixed sentiments on how the matter had been handled, but most of them felt they had been ill-treated.

A few said they were happy to be back home.

"I was in UK for the past 19 years and six months and they have decided to take me here. The number of deportees might be thousands. Apparently they want do it in batches," said one deportee.

Another deportee who also declined to be named said it was harsh on the part of the British to deport them after they had finished serving their sentences.

"I went to jail and served my punishment and now I am deported."

Mr Mombo Chikomo has no kind words for the British Government.

"People make mistakes. They killed a lot of people here and took farms. They destroyed our shrines and now they are treating us like this," he fumed.