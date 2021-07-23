Zimbabwe: Woman Loses Us$2k to Robbers in Lift

Herald Correspondent

A Harare woman lost USD$2 000 after she was given a lift by three suspected robbers from Graniteside industrial area to the Central Business District (CBD).

The woman was reportedly robbed along the way and was later dumped near the National Sports Stadium.

The three suspects who are currently on the run allegedly committed a spate of robberies on July 19 2021 that include robbing a complainant of a motor vehicle, an identity card and a cell phone and robbing another complainant of US$300 before pouncing on the woman and robbed her of US$2 000.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information that may aid investigations of three robbery cases which occurred on 19 July 2021 at Kuwadzana roundabout, Masimbi area in Glen-Norah and along Kirkman Road, Harare.

"Three suspects robbed the complainant of his Isuzu KB250 motor vehicle, identity card and cell phone after the complainant who was driving from Norton to Harare had offered a lift to the suspects. The suspects went on to use the stolen vehicle to rob another complainant they had offered a lift along Glen View Road. The second complaint lost US$300, cellphone and bucket of milk to the robbers before he was dumped at Masimbi, Glen-Norah.

"In another robbery case, a Harare woman lost US$2000 cash to the robbery suspects who were driving a silver Honda Fit after she was offered a lift from Graniteside to Harare CBD. The victim was dumped along Kirkman Road near National Sports Stadium."