Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Shuts Sub Office Over Covid-19 Case

Chitungwiza Municipality has shut down one of its sub offices after an employee tested positive to Covid-19, with fumigation to be carried today.

In a statement yesterday, the local authority's acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona said it was closing Seke South administration offices for disinfection.

"We are advising stakeholders and ratepayers that our Seke South administration offices will be closed tomorrow (today), Friday July 23, 2021 at 11 am for disinfection.

"This is a result of one of our staff members who tested positive to Covid-19. For the time being we are encouraging you to make payments through our online platforms," reads the statement.

Chitungwiza said those who are unable to make use of the council's online platforms should make use of their head office or other sub offices.

In January this year, the local authority also temporarily closed its Zengeza administration office for full disinfection after a member of staff had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Harare City Council which also had its staff members testing positive to Covid-19, was last week denying entry into Town House to staff members and visitors who had not undergone Covid-19 tests within three weeks.

Even those with valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates were still required to produce a Covid-19 certificate showing proof of having been tested.

In a notice, the council said the testing certificate was supposed to be produced at the entrance.

"Please be advised that no person shall be allowed to enter Town House without a valid negative Covid-19 certificate issued from Saturday June 26, 2021.

"Present your Covid-19 certificate upon arrival at the reception," reads the notice inscribed on the main entrance.

Our news crew also visited the offices and a council female security officer at the entrance said that apart from the vaccination card, the Covid-19 test certificate was also required.