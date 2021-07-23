Zimbabwe: Nyaradzo Promotion Winners Announcement Today

The first batch of winners in the Nyaradzo Group's Sahwira Wear and Win promotion will be announced at the inaugural draw scheduled to be conducted between 5 and 7pm today.

Winners are expected to walk away with laptops, cellphones and Ipads, with more prizes to be won in the other draws slated for August 27, September 10 and the finale on September 24.

At the end of the final draw, the organisers would have given away brand new single cab Toyota trucks, tractors, motorcycles, complimentary holidays in Kariba, Nyanga and Vumba, laptops, iPads and cellphones, amongst other gadgets.

The draw will be the highlight for the evening during which youthful singer Enzo Ishall, will be part of the entertainment line-up alongside popular comediennes Madam Boss and Mai Titi.

Previously strained relations between the two stars have thawed in the past few weeks and they are expected to collaborate on the big stage as the hostesses for the evening together with television personality, Zazalicious.

Nyaradzo Group chief executive Mr Philip Mataranyika said some of their long-serving clients had been included on the programme to share their experiences with the audience.

He said the promotion was part of the festivities lined up throughout the year to celebrate the group's 20th anniversary.

Founded in 2001, the Nyaradzo Group started off as an undertaking business and subsequently expanded organically into several units, namely Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company, Calundike Exports, Eureka Insurance Brokers, Sahwira Events and Lifestyle, Sahwira Bureau De Change and Nyaradzo Asset Management.

Nyaradzo has since grown into an international brand with offices in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

"Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we want our audiences to enjoy tonight's event from the safety and comfort of their living rooms.

"We have therefore made arrangements to livestream the event on our Facebook and YouTube platforms. We are also glad that Zimpapers Television Network is partnering us once again and shall be beaming the event live, including on their Facebook page," said Mr Mataranyika.

The promotion, which was launched on June 18, is meant to celebrate the company as having come of age.

It is open to Nyaradzo policyholders and their dependants, aged 18 years and above.

To participate, policyholders need to buy Nyaradzo Group's branded apparel named Sahwira Wear either online or from any of their service centres.

"Those who do not have a policy with Nyaradzo, it's their chance to join the group and be part of the fun. Similarly, it's also an opportunity for those who might have fallen behind with their payments to pay up and enhance their chances of winning," said Mr Mataranyika.