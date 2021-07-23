Angola: Minister Calls for Patriotic Spirit in Tokyo

22 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan mission at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, in Japan, should compete with patriotic spirit, each representative should give his/her best, in order to dignify the country, stressed this Thursday the Minister of Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento.

Speaking to Radio-5 upon arrival in the Japanese capital, last morning, the official explained that the delegation was not required to achieve results, since the competition is played in an atypical period, due to Covid-19, but asked the athletes to give their utmost.

"We are aware that they will face very strong opponents and for what they have prepared they will seek to do their best," he said acknowledging the difficulties faced during the preparation.

Angola is participating in the Olympic Games with the women's handball team, besides individual sports in which it has two sailing athletes, an equal number in swimming, one in athletics and another in judo.

This is the country's 10th participation since its debut in 1980 in Moscow. This was followed by Seoul (1988), Barcelona (1992), Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000), Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X