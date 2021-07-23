Angola: Minister Calls for Patriotic Spirit in Tokyo

Luanda — The Angolan mission at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, in Japan, should compete with patriotic spirit, each representative should give his/her best, in order to dignify the country, stressed this Thursday the Minister of Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento.

Speaking to Radio-5 upon arrival in the Japanese capital, last morning, the official explained that the delegation was not required to achieve results, since the competition is played in an atypical period, due to Covid-19, but asked the athletes to give their utmost.

"We are aware that they will face very strong opponents and for what they have prepared they will seek to do their best," he said acknowledging the difficulties faced during the preparation.

Angola is participating in the Olympic Games with the women's handball team, besides individual sports in which it has two sailing athletes, an equal number in swimming, one in athletics and another in judo.

This is the country's 10th participation since its debut in 1980 in Moscow. This was followed by Seoul (1988), Barcelona (1992), Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000), Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016).