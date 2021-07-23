Zimbabwe: SA's Golden Lions Rugby Union Forms Academy in Zimbabwe

23 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

The Golden Lions Rugby Union of South Africa have entered into a strategic agreement with a leading Zimbabwean sports management company to form a Lions Rugby Academy in Zimbabwe.

The Golden Lions announced on their website that they have joined hands with Gerald Sibanda's Athletes Sphere Management as part of their grassroots development programs.

It is envisaged that the academy will sufficiently upskill, provide experience, and create development pathways, for players, coaches and administrators to enable them to transition seamlessly to professional and international level.

CEO of the Lions Rugby Company, Rudolf Straeuli, was excited by the new development.

"It is indeed our pleasure to endorse the Zimbabwe Rugby Academy," he said.

"Zimbabwe continues to produce untapped talent and have in the past produced great international players such as Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and David Pocock whilst Brian Mujati and Tonderai Chavhanga were at one time players and part of the Lions family."

General Manager of the GLRU, Pieter Visser, said the formation of this academy will provide numerous training and education opportunities not only for players, but will provide exposure for referees, and coaches, with the Director of Rugby being an appointee of GLRU.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

