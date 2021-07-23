Angola/Germany - Trade Worth 120 Million Euros

22 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Trade between Angola and Germany in 2020 is expected to total 120 million euros, the German ambassador, Dirk Lolke said Thursday in Luanda.

Dirk Lolke, who is ending his three-year diplomatic mission in Angola, announced the fact to the press after bidding farewell to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

He reaffirmed his country's interest in becoming a technological partner of Angola, to which Angola has already supplied turbines for hydroelectric dams.

The German diplomat praised the commitment of the European country multinational Siemens in building the future Luanda Surface Subway (MSL) and noted that, as part of the project, the Angolan state was responsible for providing the corridor for the MSL route, the expropriation plan, technical and operational requirements, ticketing and defining the types of stations.

The multinational Siemens, in turn, will ensure technological solutions, equipment and staff training.

He regretted the fact that the crisis generated by Covid-19 had affected economic cooperation, with emphasis on the negotiations for the materialization of a project for production, in Angola, of green hydrogen, essential for industry.

He assured the strengthening of German cooperation, via the European Union, in the recovery of illicitly diverted Angolan funds.

He announced that Germany has more than 30 scholarships available, in the areas of geology and mineralogy, for Angolan citizens.

He informed that there are already advanced discussions, with the Ministry of Mining Resources, Oil and Gas, for the realization of the scholarships, at the same time that tenders of scholarships for the study of German language were launched.

