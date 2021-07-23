Angola: Government Opens Tender for TV Zimbo Privatization

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunication, Information Technology and Mass Media, Manuel Homem, announced Thursday the opening of a public tender for the privatisation of TV Zimbo and the Media Nova group.

The Cabinet minister was speaking in the National Assembly (AN), in the scope of the approval, by the Parliament plenary, of the Draft Legislative Authorisation Law of the President of the Republic regarding tax and customs exemption for the Fourth Global Unified Title Project (4TGU) to telecommunication operator Africell.

The National Asset Recovery Service promoted the handover of the private companies Media Nova S.A and TV Zimbo Teledifusão S.A. to the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media.

The referred media organs passed to the sphere of the State "by virtue of having been constituted with the support and institutional reinforcement of the State".

The action is part of the programme to fight corruption, which is one of the flags of the mandate of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In January 2019, President João Lourenço had created a Working Group, with the aim of recovering private investments made with state money.

Regarding the bodies that were suspended, within the scope of an administrative transgression of their operating procedure, Manuel Homem said that these entities are working on their administrative regularisation, so that they exercise their work within the norms and the law.

He informed, on the other hand, that the opening of the tender for the attribution of the Fourth TGU is a commitment of the Holder of the Executive Power, in his first speech to the Nation, in Parliament, where he referred to the end of the monopoly in the telecommunications sector.