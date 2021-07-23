Nigeria: Court Orders SSS to Produce 12 People Arrested in Sunday Igboho's Home

23 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The court ordered the secret police to produce the 12 detainees and show cause why they should not be granted bail.

The Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the State Service Service (SSS) to produce the 12 persons arrested at the residence of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Ruling on an application brought by the detainees' lawyers, the judge, Obiora Egwuatu, ordered that the arrested persons, they should be produced by the spy agency on July 29.

The judge said the order for their production was to enable the court to determine the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

SSS will also have to "show cause" why they should not be released on bail, either conditionally or unconditionally, the judge added.

The ruling followed a fundamental right enforcement suit that the lawyers to the detained applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, filed on their behalf, pursuant to section 32(1) and (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, as well as sections 6(6), 35 and 36 of 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The 12 persons, who have been in SSS detention since July 2, are; Abdullateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde (Aka Lady K), Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, and Jamiu Noah.

Others are Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwafelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

The detainees were arrested in Adeyemo's home in Ibadan Oyo State after what was said to be a gun duel that saw SSS operatives killing two persons and injuring others.

Mr Adeyemo was recently nabbed at the Cardinal Bernadin International Airport in Cotonou while he was trying to travel to Germany.

He is to be produced in court a Cotounu court on Friday(today) after an earlier proceeding on Thursday.

More details soon...

