Tunisia: MoH Reports 139 More Covid-19 Fatalities and 2,308 Infections On July 21

23 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 139 COVID-19 fatalities had been reported on July 21, taking the death toll in Tunisia to 18,052, the Health Ministry said Friday.

2,308 infections were further logged from 7,485 conducted tests (incidence rate 30.85%), pushing the caseload to 558,306.

Recoveries rose by 4,829, hitting 453,865.

The Ministry specified that the number of deaths reported on a daily basis represents the number of victims recorded on the same day, the number of deaths over the last 24 hours and reported on the same day and the unreported deaths from previous days.

