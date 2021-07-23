Kenya: Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates Available From Chanjo Platform, PS Mochache Says

23 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angela Oketch

Kenyans who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 will be able to travel abroad as long as they have a certificate, says the Ministry of Health.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Health Committee yesterday, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said fully vaccinated people can download their certificate from the Chanjo platform and present it to travel agencies.

"After getting your two doses, you can easily get your certificate through the platform and present it to various travelling agencies," she said.

