Rwanda: AS Kigali Confirm Signing of Midfielder Mugheni

23 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali have confirmed the signing of former Rayon Sports midfielder Fabrice Mugheni on a two-year deal after spending last season with Kenyan side AFC Leopards.

The DR Congolese players comes to bolster Eric Nshimiyimana's squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, which starts in September with the Caf Confederation Cup.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of holding midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from Kenyan side AFC Leopards," the club announced the midfielder's arrival on their Twitter account on Thursday.

Three-time Peace Cup winners AS Kigali have also completed the transfers of Robert Saba from SC Kiyovu, Guillain Uwimana from Etincelles, Fiacre Ntwali from Marines, Andrew Buteera from APR and Herve Rugwiro from Rayon Sports.

AS Kigali finished second in the topflight league last season.

