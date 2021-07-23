Kenya: I Don't Want Drama With Ben Pol - Anerlisa Muigai

23 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has appeared to hit out at her soon-to-be Tanzanian ex-hubby as the fallout between the former lovebirds widens.

In a series of cryptic messages on Instagram, Muigai suggests her hubby Bernard Michael Mnyang'anga, who is commonly known as Ben Pol, was not in a position to maintain her lifestyle when they lived as hubby and wife.

She's also suggested the Tanzanian musician is an 'insecure' man.

"A man is supposed to provide and (protect) Not (Beg) and collect. Never trust your tongue when your heart is better," she concluded.

Muigai also says she is keen to avoid 'drama' with the Moyo Machine hitmaker.

"A real woman avoids drama, she knows her time is precious, and she's not wasting it on unimportant things. Some people aren't loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty," she wrote.

"Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter,"

Muigai's responses come days after Ben Pol revealed in a tell-it-all interview the challenges he faced in her marriage.

"When reports emerged on social media last year that we had split, things were bad, we were not on speaking terms. It is true, we had split for about a month and a half. Things were bad to an extent Anerlisa sent me documents from her lawyers asking for a separation," Ben Pol said.

"We were good until February this year (2021) when again the bubble burst. Again, we separated in episodes. We did not speak for three weeks, tried fixing things, and not long we were back in the woods and this time things were pretty intense,"

He has since filed for divorce ending an eleven-month union since the couple tied the knot in a colourful wedding in Dar es Salaam.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

