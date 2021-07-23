Kenya: Ndovu Kuu Back On YouTube

Singer Cristopher Thande, known as Krispah in the entertainment scene, has confirmed his hit track Ndovu Kuu is back on Youtube.

Krispah, via a statement by his legal team shared on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, said the song which has garnered almost 4 million views, is back despite a push and shove between him and an upcoming musician namely Dexta Bryanka.

"No monetary or other arrangements were made with him (Bryanka) as he has no entitlement to any part of the song. We hope he shall cease and desist from making false statements and claims in the public domain," the statement reads in part.

Bryanka had successfully managed to have the song temporarily deleted from the site after filing for a copyright complaint but it appears he has lost the battle.

The move to have the song temporarily removed elicited varied reactions, with another singer namely Khaligraph Jones, who features in it, attributing the decision to 'jealousy'

"It is unfortunate that we get to this level of jealousy from fellow artists. The copyright strikes are not legitimate; even Mejja was a victim of such circumstances, so it is something that is happening now in the industry," Jones told Nairobi News in an earlier interview.

But Dexta has defended his actions stating that the song (Ndovu ni Kuu) was not only a copyright infringement to his music but also sheds a bad light on Kenyatta University's brand due to its scathing lyrics.

The upcoming artist also claims he is the institution's ambassador and is ready to take the legal route in a bid to maintain its integrity.