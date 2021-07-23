Kenya: Amber Ray 'Not Ready' to Have a Kid With Hubby Jamal

22 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Amidst reports of a troubled marriage, socialite Faith Makau, aka Amber Ray, says she is not ready to have a child with businessman Jamal Roho Safi.

In an interactive session with her followers on social media, Amber Ray suggested she is not ready to get pregnant because of the 'phobia' of the entire process.

"People have been bugging me about having a baby girl but it's God's timing. For me, it's kinda like I have a phobia ya kukuwa na mtoto saa hii (having another child at the moment). Imagine having a 10-year-old, hiyo stress yote and going through it again, but ikiingia ni sawa (but if I find myself pregnant it is ok)," she explained.

Her explanation comes at a time her marriage to Jamal is reported to be on the rocks just three months after solemnizing their union.

The speculation went overdrive after she dropped her hubby's name on her Instagram account, a question she became elusive when asked what prompted her to remove her husband's name.

Jamal has since deactivated her social media after getting dragged on her two wives online wars pitting Amber Ray on one side and his first wife Amira on the other.

