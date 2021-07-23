Namibia: Spyl to Probe Fishrot Demo Bribery Plot

SWAPO Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo says he has ordered the party's Khomas regional structure to compile a report explaining how one of its executive members got involved in a bribery scheme.

This scheme is linked to a campaign to pressure the judiciary to release the Fishrot corruption scandal accused on bail.

Nekongo says SPYL does currently not have information on how the member got involved in the scheme.

Sylas Mungoba (34), an executive member of Swapo's Khomas regional leadership, was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to bribe Paulus Kathanga, the Affirmative Repositioning movement's election head to organise a pro-Fishrot demonstration.

The plot allegedly includes recent lobbying in SPYL's Khomas leadership to condemn the United States government for prohibiting former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala from travelling to that country.

Mungoba, who is employed in the public service as the personal assistant of a deputy minister, has since appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on charges of corruptly offering gratification and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Nekongo at a media briefing yesterday said the ruling party's youth wing would look into Mungoba's case and properly brief the nation with the correct information.

" . . . We have tasked the regional structure to brief us on what has transpired so that we can understand the matter. For now the matter is with the regional executive committee," he said.

Nekongo also called on the government to restructure the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), and especially to re-evaluate some top officials' exorbitant salaries with the view of reducing its personnel expenditure.

He says currently, the NSFAF's salary structure does not make sense as the institution is not a profit-making entity.

"NSFAF's salary structure is abnormal in our view. Money which is meant to go to the students is being wasted in just paying people. There is not much that is being done at NSFAF by those people, apart from just filling in papers. The institution does not even contribute 50 cents to the state coffers, therefore those salaries are not justified," he said.

He questioned the decision of the Labour Court to award troubled chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete a payback of more than N$2,6 million in lost income.

"Paying someone at NSFAF more than N$2 million is like taking away opportunities for about 29 young people who could have been funded to go study," Nekongo said.