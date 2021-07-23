Namibia: Kakololo Out to Redeem Himself in Russia

22 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibian boxer Nathanael 'Natty' Kakololo is aiming to redeem himself tonight after losing on points to Ukrainian opponent Oleg Malinovskyi in Kyiv, Ukraine last month.

He will take on Russian Andranik Grigoryan in a 10-rounder non-title fight at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia.

Speaking to this publication from Russia, Kakololo said he will use tonight's fight to show his fans and the world at large that he still can do what he does best.

"In Ukraine, I performed well, but I can do better than that. I know it was disappointing, but I am happy that I am still granted a chance to prove myself again," he said.

Kakololo holds a record of 14 fights (11 wins, two losses and one draw), while his 27-year-old opponent has a record of 13 fights with zero losses.

Speaking about his readiness, the 32-year-old said he is prepared to take on any opponent.

"Since I came back from Ukraine, I never rested because in the sport of boxing you don't need to get ready - you need to stay ready if you've got a mission and vision. So, I am 120% ready for this fight, and I refer to it as a revenge fight because Europe robbed me recently," he continued.

"It was a very good outdoor preparation since indoor gyms are prohibited. My fitness level was still on a high peak, so I just maintained it," he said.

