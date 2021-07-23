Zimbabwe: 14 Zimbabweans Deported From UK Arrive

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Fourteen Zimbabweans who have been released from detention in Britain after serving jail terms for various offences arrived in the country this morning.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said only 14 deportees arrived out of 50.

"The number is now down to 14 due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in some detention centres. Others also successfully raised last minute objections with the courts and were allowed to appeal their deportations due to what they say changed circumstances," said Mr Mugejo.

