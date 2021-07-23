Namibia: Coleman Extends Sevilla Contract

Brave Gladiators poster girl Zenatha Coleman has extended her contract with Spanish Primera División giants Sevilla Football Club (FC) for another two years.

The 27-year-old nimble-footed Namibian striker, who joined Sevilla as a free agent from fellow Spanish side Valencia at the start of the 2020 season, last season displayed unmatched versatility as she featured in almost all attacking positions for coach Cristian Toro's side, which saw her scoring seven goals in 22 appearances.

In those games, including the League and Copa, she scored two goals in the thriller against Atlético Madrid at the Jesús Navas Stadium, as well as a goal in the derby against Real Betis.

"I'm happy to be staying on with the club for another two more years, and am really excited to continue contributing to the team. It is very important to strive for the same form and ambition that is expected from a club as big as Sevilla FC. I want to continue helping my teammates by contributing goals and hard work towards our success," she said.

Before moving to Valencia in 2018, the Namibian international also plied her trade for Zaragoza CFF, also in that country's first division. Prior to moving to Spain, Coleman starred for Gintra Universitetas of Lithuania, where she scored a record 110 goals in 31 league outings.

Coleman was also a key figure for Gintra Universitetas during their 2016/2017 season of Union of European Football Associations Women's Champions League campaign, which saw the Namibian rubbing shoulders with some of the world's renowned talents.

She joined Gintra from local side Tura Magic Ladies FC in 2016.