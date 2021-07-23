Namibia: UCI, IOC Confirm Tristan As Craven Replacement

22 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) have officially confirmed local cycling ace Tristan de Lange as replacement for veteran cyclist Dan Craven, who withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

Secretary general of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) Joan Smit yesterday told New Era Sport that De Lange finally got the green light from the two international bodies to enter the Tokyo Olympics as a wildcard.

"Yes, Tristan was confirmed. In fact, he is already here in Japan with us, and is set to compete this coming weekend in the men's road race events," said Smit from Team Namibia's Japanese base.

She also shared that Namibian rower Maike Diekmann will be the country's first athlete to compete on the opening day of the Olympics this Friday, followed by De Lange on Saturday and then Vera Looser (née Adrian) on Sunday in the women's road cycling race.

In total, Namibia will be represented by 11 athletes, seven coaches, two mechanics (for the bicycles), one doctor, one physiotherapist and three officials. The other athletes are boxer Jonas Jonas, sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, marathon runners Helalia Johannes and Rainhold Tomas, swimmer Phillip Seidler and mountain bikers Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X