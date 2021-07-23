Nigeria: Man Jailed One Year for Stealing

23 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The convict broke into the shop of the complainant to steal a mobile phone, one engine oil, and two engine cups, all valued at N16,800.

An Ota Magistrates' Court in Ogun on Friday, sentenced a 29-year-old man, Amos Olatunji, to one year in the correctional centre for burglary and stealing.

The prosecution had told the court that the convict broke into a shop and stole a mobile phone, one engine oil and two engine cups, all valued at N16,800.

The Magistrate, Shotunde Shotayo, sentenced the convict to one-year imprisonment without an option of fine following his guilty plea to the three-count charge of burglary, stealing, and willful damage to property.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Cynthia Ejezie, had told the court that the convict committed the offences on July 18 at about 2.00 a.m. at Winners' Area, Ota.

She said Mr Olatunji broke into the shop of the complainant, Halemah Tijani to steal a mobile phone, one engine oil, and two engine cups, all valued at N16,800.

The prosecutor added that the convict also damaged the ceiling of the complainant's shop valued at N20,000.

She said that the offences committed contravened Sections 319(9), 413(2) and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X