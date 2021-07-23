Nigeria: Court Remands 6 Over Alleged Theft of Train Spare Parts

23 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police arraigned the six men for alleged theft of two aluminum train barrels

A Magistrates' Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of six persons in the correctional facility over alleged theft of two aluminum train barrels.

The police arraigned the accused, Marvis Auta, Freeman Christian, Augustine Sam, Henry Emmanuel, Emmanuel Aniya and Kefas Samson, on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Isah Hassan, a police inspector, told the court that Jonathan Daniel, a security guard with Nigeria Railway Corporation, Kafanchan, reported the matter at the police station on July 18.

Mr Hassan said the accused trespassed into the Nigeria Railway Corporation compound in Kafanchan and made away with two aluminium train barrels.

According to him, the offences were contrary to Sections 58, 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charges were read to the accused, they all pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove the case against the accused.

The Magistrate, Michael Bawa, adjourned the matter until July 27 for further mention.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X