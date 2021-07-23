Nigeria: Bandits Acting With Impunity Under 'Sleepy Buhari', Says U.S. Economist, Hanke

An American applied economist at John Hopkins University, Baltimore, United States, Steve H. Hanke, has stated that bandits are acting with impunity under a "sleepy" President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Hanke, who is one of the Buhari-led administration's critics, said Nigerians helplessly witness an upsurge in insecurity issues across the country.

He said this in a reaction to the recent attack on a Nigeria Air Force jet by bandits.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet, that flew out of base for an assault on Sunday, crashed after it was attacked by bandits. But no casualty was reported as the Pilot ejected before the crash. The fighter plane routinely conducts air raids on the Kaduna-Katsina-Zamfara corridor.

Reacting, Hanke in a tweet via his Twitter account on yesterday slammed Buhari for allowing bandits to keep terrorizing Nigerian citizens under his watch.

According to him, "Nigeria ranks a terrible 161 out of 162 in security and safety, a report recently released by Caton Institute. On the border of the Nigerian state of Kaduna, bandits have shot down a Nigeria Air Force jet.

"Also, under the incompetent leadership of sleepy Buhari bandits act with impunity," he stated.