Nigeria: 'Suspended Kano Anti-Graft Boss' Medical Records Fake, Says National Hospital

The National Hospital says the medical record presented by the suspended chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, is fake.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier invited Rimin Gado to appear before its ad-hoc committee investigating a petition against him on Wednesday July 14, 2021.

He, however, citing health grounds and attaching medical records failed to appear before the house, which necessitated them to demand a certified true copy.

In its letter replying the state Assembly dated July 19, 2021 with reference number NHA/CMAC/GC/0117/2021/V.I/01 and signed by the director, Clinical Services, Dr. A.A. Umar, the hospital said it investigated the documents and discovered that they were forged.

"Following your request on the above, and the subsequent investigations, we wish to state the following findings. That there is no patient named Muhuyi Magaji in our hospital record and no folder was opened in that name," the letter reads in parts.

The medical report presented to Kano assembly

Rimingado's medical records have generated controversy on social media, with many medical practitioners picking holes in the documents and questioning their authenticity, which obviously might have prompted the lawmakers to write to the National Hospital on the matter.

The hospital did not only disown the medical record, but that is also has no any medical record under its custody bearing Rmin Gado's name

"That by our records, the name and signature of doctor (Dr. Bayo) on the Medical Report does not belong to any staff of the National Hospital, Abuja.

"Laboratory investigations in the National Hospital are no longer manually written on paper but electronically transmitted.

"In the light of the above, Sir, the Medical Report/documents, which you attached its photocopies are NOT authentic," the hospital said.

The House is expected to submit its report to the government soon, after which criminal charges would be filed against the former anti-corruption boss.

Rimin Gado was suspended earlier this month by the state Assembly for alleged misconduct following an altercation with the state government for rejecting its nominee into the commission.

He was later replaced with Barrister Mahmoud Balarabe as PCACC chairman in acting capacity.