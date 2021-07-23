Nigeria: Bandits Kill 7 Vigilantes, Burn Army Vehicle in Zamfara

23 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Shehu Umar

Gusau — Suspected bandits Friday morning killed seven vigilantes otherwise known as Yan Sakai in an attack on Dansadau town of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the armed criminals invaded the community around 3:am and were going after selected targets.

They fired several shots in the air and then went into some houses and abducted 13 people, including women.

"Those killed were the vigilantes who bravely came out of their houses and fought the attackers. The armed criminals then set ablaze an armoured vehicle stationed at the community by the security operatives.

"The security operatives fought back, but were overwhelmed probably by the sheer number of the assailants," a resident said

Dansadau, a community located 100km south of Gusau, the state capital has suffered series of deadly raids by armed criminals.

The armed men decided to spike their assaults on the community after the local vigilantes extra judicially executed suspected bandits some months back.

The residents of the community also blocked the suspected bandits from getting foods such as bread and soft drinks from the local traders in the community.

The armed bandits who were apparently angered by the moves blocked the residents of the community who are largely farmers from accessing their farmlands in retaliation.

Dozens of farmers have been killed or abducted since the start of this year's cropping season.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X