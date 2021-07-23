Nigeria: Bandits Kill 7 Vigilantes, Burn Army Vehicle in Zamfara

Gusau — Suspected bandits Friday morning killed seven vigilantes otherwise known as Yan Sakai in an attack on Dansadau town of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the armed criminals invaded the community around 3:am and were going after selected targets.

They fired several shots in the air and then went into some houses and abducted 13 people, including women.

"Those killed were the vigilantes who bravely came out of their houses and fought the attackers. The armed criminals then set ablaze an armoured vehicle stationed at the community by the security operatives.

"The security operatives fought back, but were overwhelmed probably by the sheer number of the assailants," a resident said

Dansadau, a community located 100km south of Gusau, the state capital has suffered series of deadly raids by armed criminals.

The armed men decided to spike their assaults on the community after the local vigilantes extra judicially executed suspected bandits some months back.

The residents of the community also blocked the suspected bandits from getting foods such as bread and soft drinks from the local traders in the community.

The armed bandits who were apparently angered by the moves blocked the residents of the community who are largely farmers from accessing their farmlands in retaliation.

Dozens of farmers have been killed or abducted since the start of this year's cropping season.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.