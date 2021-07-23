Nigeria: Court Orders DSS to Produce Detained Yoruba Nation Agitators in Court July 29

23 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to produce 12 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested during a raid on the residence of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) in Oyo State.

The DSS are to produce the applicants in court on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to explain the reasons behind their arrest and why they are still in custody of the security operatives.

Justice Egwatu made the order while ruling in an exparte application by Mr Pelumi Olajeingbesi, counsel to the applicants.

The judge also ordered the DSS to appear before it to show cause why the applicants should not be admitted to bail.

Since their arrest on July 2, 2021, the applicants have been held incommunicado by the DSS without access to family members or their lawyers, prompting the agitators to approach the court for the enforcement of their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

The applicants, in addition, filed an exparte application praying the court for an order mandating and compelling the respondents to produce the applicants in court and show cause why they should not be released from the custody of the DSS.

After granting the application, Justice Egwatu adjourned till Thursday for the respondents to appear before the court.

Details later...

