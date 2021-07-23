Nigeria: CAF Women's League - Rivers Angels Get Big Bonus Motivation

Players of Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt are in line for a whopping N1 Million windfall for every goal they score as they set to represent Nigeria in the maiden CAF Women Champions League.

The Rivers State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawo, promised to pay the Angels N1 Million for each of the goals they score during the qualifiers of the Champion League in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

Speaking as special guest at a send-forth party organised for the Angels in Port Harcourt, Akawor charged the girls to dust all comers and make Nigeria proud, stressing that he was making the pledge on behalf of the party as a way of motivating the players to give their best.

"It is great that it is happening at a time that there is a sports-loving man as the governor of Rivers State who by the Grace of God is the Power of Sports in Africa, and it's only a man like Gov. Nyesom Wike that will invest in Real Madrid Football Academy to prove his love for sports development," he said.

And to further deepen his appreciation for the governor's efforts in promoting the team, he rechristened the team as Rivers Angels International Football Club; adding that "You must sustain what we have, and not bring down the bar; "You are the representative of Nigeria, you must exhibit the greatest discipline and move as a team; "Comportment is key and means a lot: Don't be deterred until the laurel is brought to the state," he charged the girls.

Also speaking, Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Barr Boma Iyaye was full of praise for Governor Nyesom Wike for his deep passion and commitment to sports development.