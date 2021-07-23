Kenya: Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua Arrested in Dawn Raid By DCI Officers

Nairobi — Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua was on Friday morning arrested from his Nyeri home.

He was picked up by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers and driven away amid claims the team had a green light to charge him.

He had been in the past grilled by the DCI over claims of money laundering amounting to hundreds of millions.

Gachagua has denied the claims and termed them political.

His lawyer Wahome Gikonyo said he was just picked and not told what he was being arrested for.

"He has just told me they are taking him to Nairobi and so far they have not told him why he was arrested or where he is being taken. All we know is that scores are being settled because of what happened in Kiambaa Constituency," Gikonyo said.

Gachagua is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and was on the forefront during the Kiambaa by election last week where Njuguna Wanjiku of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto won.

Njuguna emerged victorious in the high stake mini-poll after gandering 21, 773 votes followed by his closest competitor Kariri Njama of Jubilee Party who managed 21, 263 votes.

The votes difference between the two was 510 and Jubilee insists it will push for a re-count.