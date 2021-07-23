Kenya: Kamworor Devastated as Olympic Dream Comes to a Screeching Halt

23 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Geoffrey Kamworor's dream of gunning for the Olympic medal, one of the two missing titles from his cabinet have been thwarted after he was ruled out of the Tokyo Games with an injury.

An MRI on his foot on Thursday showed that he had a stress fracture on his foot and he needed about two weeks to heal properly, therefore ruling him out of the Olympic Games.

He was lining up for the 10,000m and was highly tipped to clinch the crown especially with the absence of Mo Farah.

"I am really devastated to be honest because this is something that I had really worked for for a very long time. I had sacrificed a lot of time, energy and money to ensure that I am ready, then this happens in the last minutes. It is so heartbreaking," Kamworor told Capital Sport from his base in Eldoret.

The three-time world half marathon champion had looked forward to competing again after being involved in an accident last year while training in Eldoret.

He made a return to comfortably win the Kenyan trials and book a slot to Tokyo and was already stepping up his training towards the travel date.

The duty to fly the Kenyan flag will now rest on Rodgers Kwemoi and Weldon Langat who finished second and third at the trials.

Despite his absence, Kamworor is still optimistic that the two can battle to bring the gold medal home.

"I know they are well able. I will support them when they travel to Tokyo to compete and I know they will do well for Kenya," said Kamworor.

"As much as it is devastating news to me, I just have to remain calm, rest and let the injury heal. I know I will bounce back in a huge way," added Kamworor.

The 10,000m final is scheduled for Friday evening.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X