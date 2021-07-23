Kenya: DPP Haji Says 'Not Aware' of Judges Chitembwe, Muchelule Questioning By DCI

23 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has denied reports that his agency sanctioned the arrest or questioning of High Court Judges Said Juma Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule.

In a statement, Haji said that his office "is not aware of circumstances that led to the arrest or questioning of the two Judges; neither has his office received any investigation files on the matter."

The claim had been made by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi Chairman Eric Theuri, but there has been no word from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

During Thursday's arrest, the two judges were accompanied by their clerks and support staff who were also released unconditionally.

Haji however, said that in the event, the files on the matter are presented to him for advice, he will direct as appropriate.

Lawyer Danstan Omari who is representing Muchelule claims that the two judges were arrested on grounds of being implicated in a corruption case and grilled at DCI headquarters for two hours before being set free.

"There was a conviction that money was planted in his office, they did a search but no money was found. Thank God Muchelule never moved outside his office," said Omari.

Justice Muchelule has termed the arrest as an insult to the independence of the Judiciary.

Justice Muchelule was among the four High Court judges whose promotion to the appellate court was rejected by President Uhuru Kenyatta over alleged integrity issues. He is currently attached to the Family Division.

Justice Chitembwe was among judges and lawyers who were interviewed for the position of Chief Justice to succeed David Maraga in April.

He is currently serving in the Civil Division of the High Court at Milimani.

