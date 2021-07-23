Kenya: KOT5Aside Fever Moves to Mombasa in Next Edition

23 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The eighth edition of the KOT5Aside football extravaganza is set to be held in Mombasa in November, tournament director Aleckie Ronald has confirmed.

This was revealed after Mama Nation were crowned champions at the 7th Edition of the tournament held at Ngong Road Arena on Saturday.

Mama Nation clinched the crown after beating Konyagi 3-2 on post match penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

On their way to the final, Mama Nation beat Banter Zone 3-0 while Konyagi were 2-1 winners over Sharp FC.

Winners Mama Nation walked home with a Sh100,000 cash reward courtesy of Odibets through their OdiMtaani initiative while Konyagi went home with Sh60,000 with second runners up Sharp FC banking Sh40,000.

The tournament which was played in knock out format attracted a total of 24 teams. The eight teams that qualified to the quarter finals automatically booked themselves a ticket to the Mombasa edition.

"It's been three years now since we started the tournament and the growth has been amazing. I want to thank our partners Odibets for giving us a push towards the growth of this tournament. We are looking forward to the Mombasa Edition which will be bigger and better," Ronald said.

This is the second time the tournament will be held in Mombasa after the 2019 edition when Chap Dee Boys were crowned champions.

Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said he was impressed with last weekend's event.

"We are happy to partner with #KOT5Aside for this amazing event, we will continue to support the tournament as we gear up for the Mombasa Edition" he said.

No team in the history of the tournament has ever defend their title.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X