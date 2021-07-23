Kenya: Shujaa Chief Choreographer Oluoch Explains How Song and Dance Has Set the Mood in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan — You are probably one of those diehard Kenya fans who love rugby sevens!

And you are an ardent enthusiast and supporter of the team's players on Pay TV channels.

Well, this is what you'll enjoy in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - some good humorous choreographed dance and chant popularized by one Jeffery Oluoch and his teammates just before kickoff.

-Just another dance-

This should nevertheless not be misconstrued for a "haka" which the All Blacks (New Zealand national Rugby Team) team is synonymous with. It's not just a dance for the Shujaa's but away of easing off the pressure from their match adversaries.

The dance is not generic, as Oluoch would put it. It keeps changing with tournaments and matches.

Asked what informs the choice dance prior to match kickoffs and training sessions, Oluoch expounds: "Well, I would just say I think about them in my head, just like listening to music in the bus in first place, okay, we say we can do this step this way and come back this way... . and booom... ., we have a choreography ready. So, we just show it to our boys a little bit and that's when we get our feet going."

Hello team Kenya it's four days to #Tokyo2020

Share videos of you cheering on #TeamKenya .

Let them know you're with them all the way 💪😉#YouAreTheReason pic.twitter.com/KjQUJPjw2C- TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) July 19, 2021

Prodded to explain the reason this trend is ideal just before the shrill of the first whistle.

"I normally believe when the boys are dancing it helps them relax and calm them down as in just a bit of unwinding from all the pressure of the game and too much focus," Oluoch, who has played and shone in the World Sevens Series told Capital Sport.

He added, "But at times you just need that little bit of distraction to get everyone with cool heads, on the mindsets, and now we can ease off from rugby a little bit and focus more on some other things. So, it's normally a good way to district ourselves while we also calm the nerves."

-Pool C Expectations-

Oluoch will be making his debut at the Summer Games and has a good feeling that Kenyans will rise to the occasion.

Kenya is pooled alongside perennial rivals USA, Ireland and South Africa.

Oluoch candidly admits that Pool (C) will be an interesting one if not a thriller. "We know what they can offer and they also know what we can offer on a good day. So, it boils down to who wants more. Judging Tokyo from our perspective as a team the boys are quite elated. They are feeling the vibe so pretty sure if the same is emulated on the field, then we will get some decent results."

'It's a good feeling being here, I mean the boys are loving the weather. Actually, it's a bit sunny and we are getting used to it and getting our vibe going. I would say today being our first run here in Tokyo it's been a pretty awesome feeling," Oluoch narrated.

-Mixed Feeling On Olympics Debut --

He reveals that his presence in the Japanese Capital is something of mixed feeling. "I'm saying mixed feeling from a personal level. There is excitement in the air, there is a bit of anxiety, there is a bit of nervousness; but the good thing is we have the experienced guys like Collo (Collins Injera), captain (Andrew Amonde), Willy Ambaka making sure that the cool heads are all the time, just ensuring that there is not so much pressure. They are leveling things and that way they are making it easy for most of us."

-Olympic Village-

#Olympics2021 #teamkenya #OlympicDreams pic.twitter.com/UilsNCFWPQ- Jeffrey okwacha (@okwacha_jeffrey) July 22, 2021

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Life in the Olympic village has been real for Oluoch despite the COVID-19 restrictions across Tokyo.

"Seeing those determined athletes from various countries, meeting different people- of course- trying out different cuisines, it's whole new experience and it quite amazing. I mean just to be there the feeling is overwhelming and out if this world."

-Man of many hats-

Oluoch does not only excel in song and dance. He is a man of many hats. At the World Rugby Sevens Series, he has some good statistics for Kenya with 105 matches,160 points scored and 32 tries.

He also featured at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in USA and plays for Homebody Rugby usually as a center or winger.

He is appreciative of the support they receive from fans on social media platforms.

"We appreciate your support. We love it out here and we'll definitely put our best foot forward and will make it for sure."