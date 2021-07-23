Kenya: Dapper Team Kenya Ready to Steal the Glam Show at Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Tokyo — After months of waiting, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are here with us, and Team Kenya will look to steal the show with it's dapper look during the opening ceremony on Friday at the Olympic Stadium here in Tokyo, Japan.

The ceremony will start at 8pm local time (2pm EAT) at the newly-built National Stadium in the Japanese capital with leaders from around 15 countries expected to attend the event that will be beamed live across the world.

With all eyes on what is expected to be a colorful opening ceremony, despite devoid of fans, Team Kenya is leaving nothing to chance to ensure they catch the eye not only with anticipated performances in competition, but with their dressing as well.

On Thursday, the eve of the opening ceremony, members of Team Kenya spent the better part of the afternoon fitting the official regalia they will match down the track with. Excitement was aplenty especially with the Kenya Sevens boys who snapped the fitting away, dumping the glam all over social media.

The men will be donning a checked fitting shirt whose design has been inspired by the Shukas synonymous with the famous Maasai culture and a black trouser with sandals to complete the look.

The women's garments will strike a similar resemblance to the men's outfit though they will drape in fitting dresses with a red kimono thrown around their shoulders with red shoes completing the look.

Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim will be Kenya's flag bearer alongside Shujaa skipper Andrew Amonde. Apart from the two teams, boxing, swimming, beach volleyball and Taekwondo's Faith Ogallo will be in the marching squad alongside the team's officials.

The athletics team, who start arriving from Saturday, will miss the opening ceremony but will be in line for the closing ceremony with overall team captain, 2013 800m world champion Eunice Sum, leading the team out.

Reports in Japan have suggested that those attending the ceremony in person could be as low as 1,000 due to restrictions enforced to curb a possible spread of the coronavirus.

Kenya has entered a total of 87 sportsmen and women who will be seeking to better the Rio 2016 Olympics medal haul where Kenya bagged 6 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze, one of the best performances by the nation.

Boxing will start off the hunt for Team Kenya's medal haul when 'Hit Squad' skipper Nick Okoth steps into the ring on Saturday, July 24 when he faces Erdenebat Tsendbaatar from Mongolia in the featherweight in the round of 32.

On Sunday, Christine Ongare will finally see her dream come true when she takes on Philippian Magno Irish in the women's flyweight in the round of 32 before Elly Ajowi battles it out with Cuban La CruzJulio in the men's heavyweight round of 16 on July 27, the same day that Elizabeth Akinyi fights Panguana Helena from Mozambique in the women's welter round of 16.

Malkia Strikers will serve off Kenya's team sport campaign with a mouthwatering clash against hosts Japan on Sunday (July 25) while the men's rugby sevens team will kick-off their Group C against Mike Friday's USA on Monday, July 26 before facing South Africa the same day and finish off with Ireland the following day.

The corresponding women's sevens team will be on the pitch on Thursday, July 29 and will start their journey with a tough match against New Zeeland, before playing Russia the same day and wrap up Pool A with a match against Great Britain on Friday July 30.

Faith Ogallo, Kenya's sole representative in taekwondo will be in action on July 27 against 2012 gold medallist Milica Mandic of Serbia.