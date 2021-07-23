Kenya: Special Schools Offer Hope to Teenage Mothers

Serah (not her real name) got pregnant on her 13th birthday. She was in Standard Seven at a public primary school in Meru County. Her boyfriend, who forced her into sex, was in Form Three.

For her love of education, she decided to remain in school until she delivered in July 2014.

She was in Standard Eight at the time and the months before her delivery were distressing. Teachers mocked her as her fellow pupils badmouthed her.

"A female teacher could call me "wewe mama" (loosely translated as 'hey, you woman')' or I could pass by the teachers and hear them say, 'that one has a baby," Serah told the Nation in an interview yesterday.