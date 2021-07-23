Kenya: Kimathi, Wahome, Anwar Race After Tanzania Honours

Three young Kenyan drivers toughened by the recent World Rally championships Safari Rally are crossing borders to chase for fame and fortune.

McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar will race in the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Tanzania round on Saturday and Sunday.

The trio will be racing under the FIA Rally Star programme, an initiative of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) which seeks to identify and fast-track careers of young drivers aged between 17-26 to become world-class racers by providing them with machines and opportunity to participate in selected World Rally Championship (WRC) rallies.