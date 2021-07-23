Kenya: UDA Alleges Plot to Wrestle Party From Ruto

23 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) officials yesterday alleged a plot to wrestle the party from Deputy President William Ruto over its growing influence across the country.

Dr Ruto has declared that he will use the party for his first stab at the presidency next year following an onslaught against him by the ruling Jubilee party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

UDA chairman Johnston Muthama alleged a plot to try to frustrate the DP and probably deny him the party due to its growing 'hustler movement' influence.

