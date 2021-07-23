Kenya: Legendary Chumo Tips Kenyan Athletes to Shine in Tokyo

A rusty iron gate opens inwards ushering one into a lush green compound where three houses, a granary and a shed stand in a curved formation.

A tall, strongly built old man sits on a chair holding a walking stick on his left hand, a white striped handkerchief on the right hand as he shields himself from the late afternoon sun in a shed under a huge indigenous tree near the entrance.

He looks pretty much like any avuncular grandfather eagerly waiting for his grand and great grandchildren to arrive from school at Kipchebor village in Ainamoi constituency, Kericho county.