Kenya: Legendary Chumo Tips Kenyan Athletes to Shine in Tokyo

23 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

A rusty iron gate opens inwards ushering one into a lush green compound where three houses, a granary and a shed stand in a curved formation.

A tall, strongly built old man sits on a chair holding a walking stick on his left hand, a white striped handkerchief on the right hand as he shields himself from the late afternoon sun in a shed under a huge indigenous tree near the entrance.

He looks pretty much like any avuncular grandfather eagerly waiting for his grand and great grandchildren to arrive from school at Kipchebor village in Ainamoi constituency, Kericho county.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X