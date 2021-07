DM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka met yesterday over a dispute on sharing of political parties' funds.

At this happened, two National Super Alliance (Nasa) constituent parties vowed to boycott a meeting proposed by the Orange party to resolve the impasse.

Mr Moses Wetangula's Ford-Kenya and Mr Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress have vowed to snub the talks to be convened by registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu at ODM's request to discuss the funds.