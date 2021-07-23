Kenya: Revealed - State Released Toxic Maize to Public

Be careful. You may have consumed ugali contaminated with high levels of aflatoxin.

The chilling revelations laid bare by Agriculture Principal Secretary Prof Hamadi Boga when he appeared before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Of 176,265, ninety-kilogram bags of maize worth Sh342.48 million that the Ministry of Health had ascertained to contain high levels of aflatoxin and therefore unfit for human consumption, 51,640 were released to Kenyans on May 3, 2019, Prof Boga told PAC, a watchdog committee of the House.