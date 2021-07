Livestock trade is at stake in Kajiado after the county banned the transportation of sheep and goats to counter theft that has seen more than 1,000 animals stolen in the last six months.

A suspected livestock theft syndicate has targetted Kajiado herders in the past year.

The thieves usually ferry the stolen animals to Nairobi-based livestock markets during the 10pm-dawn curfew hours to the chagrin of the local herders.