Tunis/Tunisia — 9 COVID-related fatalities and 133 more infections were logged in the Kef governorate from 283 tests conducted on July 21, according to the local health directorate.

The death toll in the governorate has hit 463 and the caseload 14,570, including 12,905 recoveries.

123 patients are now being treated at the region's various hospitals, 14 of whom in IC.